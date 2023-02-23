97-year-old skier retires after hitting the slopes for one last time: ‘It has been a great run’

Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.
Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.(Bradford Ski Area)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVERHILL, Mass. (Gray News) - A man has decided to retire from skiing after 90 years on the slopes.

According to the Bradford Ski Area, 97-year-old Herb Oedel made his final run earlier this week.

Oedel has reportedly been skiing since he was 7 years old.

On Wednesday, he posed for a picture with his 100-year-old wife Ginny after completing his final run at the Bradford Ski Area.

The ski area congratulated Oedel saying, “Congratulations, Herb. It has been a great run.”

Oedel and his wife have been visiting the ski area yearly with Ginny being his biggest supporter.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans and players rushed the court and were restrained by officers after a foul with 2:30...
TSSAA issues punishments after fight at Lenoir City - Fulton girls’ basketball game
Y-12 National Security Complex
No offsite impact after uranium fire breaks out at Y-12, officials say
Dig'N Zone set to open late spring 2023
Unique construction theme park to open in Sevier County this spring
The iconic property is listed for $99,900.
Historic ‘Airplane Filling Station’ up for sale
Rhett Seivers
Clinton junior lineman Rhett Seivers turning heads in weight room

Latest News

Holly Piper, 16, and William “Dylan” Usry, 18
Officials using social media to spread AMBER Alert news
Darly Moman and Lacole Mosley were charged with drug possession and distribution as well as six...
Police: 2 young girls walked streets alone to report their own abuse
FILE - R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May...
R. Kelly sentenced for child pornography, child enticement
A tribute is placed in a fence of Club Q, which was the site of a mass shooting in November...
Colorado Springs gay club shooter’s case heads to trial