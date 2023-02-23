Blount Co. man at center of Silver Alert found safe
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for missing Blount County man Thursday.
Officials said Christopher Sweeney, 86, was found safe in Cumberland County later that day.
Sweeney was last seen leaving his home in Maryville Wednesday evening, TBI said. He was reportedly driving a white Toyota 4Runner with Tennessee license plate BGQ-8241.
Sweeney was wearing a tan shirt and jeans, TBI said, and has a medical condition.
Those with information are being asked to call the Blount County Sheriff’s Office at 865-983-3620 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
