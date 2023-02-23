Blount Co. man at center of Silver Alert found safe

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for missing Blount County man Thursday.
86 y/o Christopher Sweeney
86 y/o Christopher Sweeney
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for missing Blount County man Thursday.

Officials said Christopher Sweeney, 86, was found safe in Cumberland County later that day.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Sweeney was last seen leaving his home in Maryville Wednesday evening, TBI said. He was reportedly driving a white Toyota 4Runner with Tennessee license plate BGQ-8241.

Sweeney was wearing a tan shirt and jeans, TBI said, and has a medical condition.

Those with information are being asked to call the Blount County Sheriff’s Office at 865-983-3620 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

