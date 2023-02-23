Cabins evacuated on Clabo Mountain as crews battle fire

Dispatch told WVLT News the call went out around 11:50 P.M. Wednesday Night
Source: (WVLT)(WVLT)
By William Dowling
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:03 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews in Sevier County were evacuating cabins on Clabo Mountain following a fire.

Sevier County Sheriff’s office dispatch tells WVLT News several cabins were on fire on Clabo Mountain Lane around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday night.

Dispatch says the fire was threatening other structures in the area.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story

