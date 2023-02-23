Dollywood construction continues

DOLLYWOOD, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood is in the middle of two large construction projects with both set to open this year. A new family coaster and a resort will be the next milestone in 2023.

Just pull up to Dollywood’s new HeartSong Lodge and you feel how nestled you are into the foothills of the Smokies, similar to where Dolly grew up on Locust Ridge, just a few miles away.

“If you’re really you know, tucked into the foothills of the Smokies, it’s a much more intimate experience where the lines of outdoor and in, tend to blend,” said Brian Angello with Dollywood Hospitality Marketing.

The resort has 302 rooms with 26,000 feet of meeting space for indoor and outdoor events. There’s a new restaurant and places for families to gather.

“Once you see the final product you’re going to see, you’re going to walk into that front door from the portico share and enter into that grand lobby, but it’s really going to complement each other. It’s really going to be a very immersive, cohesive experience from indoors and out,” said Angello.

The newest resort built at Dollywood is set to open the fall of 2023. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

A brand new attraction coming to the park is Big Bear Mountain. This is a $26 million investment into Dollywood. Nearly 4,000 ft. of track going 48 miles per hour.

“This wraps completely around Wildwood Grove, adds another section to that area. And it’s just going to provide such a wonderful family thrill. We just can’t wait to get it open,” said Pete Owens with Dollywood.

The little ones as young as 5 years old can pass through water falls, two twisted airtime hills and three launches.

It’s all built around the family experience with more family dreams to come.

“I mean, think about the dreamer-in-chief that we have. And the wheels are always turning in Dolly’s head. And there are more stories we want to tell and there are more areas in the park, maybe some legacy areas in the park, that we want to give a little refresh,” said Owens.

Dollywood's new triple launch coaster that runs 48 miles per hour. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Adding these new attractions means more employees will be needed to work at Sevier County’s largest employer. Once the new resort opens, the company will employ more than 4,000 people.

“Heartsong Resort is going to create 300 new jobs when it opens this fall. And then of course we have the new coaster that opens this spring and that’ll be at least another 30 new jobs. It’ll be available for folks,” said Tim Berry with Dollywood Human Resources.

Dollywood does have another job fair coming up this weekend at Seymour Heights Christian Church.

