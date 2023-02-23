Emily Ann Roberts to host Blake Shelton pre-concert at Ole Red in Gatlinburg

The Knoxville native will play at the venue in Gatlinburg.
The Knoxville native will play at the venue in Gatlinburg.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville native Emily Ann Roberts will be hosting Blake Shelton’s pre-concert at Ole Red Gatlinburg on Thursday, Feb. 23. Roberts was the runner-up on season nine of The Voice on Team Blake.

Roberts has two new releases slated for early this year – “He Set Her Off” and “Infinity.” The singer spoke to WVLT, saying she’s passionate about what she does.

“I am passionate about entertaining. I do love singing, and songwriting has become a means to an end for me. I write so that I can take those songs and perform them, not the other way around,” said Roberts.

The concert starts at 8:30 p.m., and tickets are only sold at the door.

There will be a giveaway for Blake Shelton’s concert at Thompson-Boling Arena on Friday, Feb. 24.

