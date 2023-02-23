Jefferson Co. animal shelter in need of food

Donations of dog and cat food are needed for the animals waiting to find their forever homes.
CARE Animal Shelter needs dog and cat food.
CARE Animal Shelter needs dog and cat food.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One East Tennessee shelter said they need more than 600 pounds of food a month to feed the dogs and cats in their care.

Officials with CARE or Companion Animal Rescue and Education in Jefferson County said they are in need of donations of dog and cat food.

Bringing in all of the strays for Jefferson County means they need a lot of food.

They also provided a food bank for people who have pets and can’t afford the food.

The director said any kind of donation would be helpful.

“We take in all the strays, we deal with Jefferson County Animal Control, they’re wonderful officers. We work in conjunction with them to take care of all the sick, injured animals and the animals that need homes. We get them in here, we work with them and we get them out and we get them adopted,” said Lisa Breen, CARE Director.

Their brand of choice for dog food is Pedigree. You can drop off a bag of food at their location on Landfill Road in Jefferson City.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans and players rushed the court and were restrained by officers after a foul with 2:30...
TSSAA issues punishments after fight at Lenoir City - Fulton girls’ basketball game
Y-12 National Security Complex
No offsite impact after uranium fire breaks out at Y-12, officials say
Dig'N Zone set to open late spring 2023
Unique construction theme park to open in Sevier County this spring
The iconic property is listed for $99,900.
Historic ‘Airplane Filling Station’ up for sale
Rhett Seivers
Clinton junior lineman Rhett Seivers turning heads in weight room

Latest News

Lisa Edwards’ daughter-in-law says Fort Sanders and KPD officials have conflicting stories
‘I am going to die’ | KPD releases body camera footage of incident involving in-custody death
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
DA: Woman in KPD custody died of stroke, no charges to be filed
Flapjack's in Gatlinburg is participating in Gatlinburg Pancake Week.
Pancakes celebrated in Gatlinburg
The Knoxville Police Department released footage Thursday of several officers’ interaction with...
‘I am going to die’ | KPD releases body camera footage of incident involving in-custody death