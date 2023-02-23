Jefferson Co. animal shelter in need of food

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One East Tennessee shelter said they need more than 600 pounds of food a month to feed the dogs and cats in their care.

Officials with CARE or Companion Animal Rescue and Education in Jefferson County said they are in need of donations of dog and cat food.

Bringing in all of the strays for Jefferson County means they need a lot of food.

They also provided a food bank for people who have pets and can’t afford the food.

The director said any kind of donation would be helpful.

“We take in all the strays, we deal with Jefferson County Animal Control, they’re wonderful officers. We work in conjunction with them to take care of all the sick, injured animals and the animals that need homes. We get them in here, we work with them and we get them out and we get them adopted,” said Lisa Breen, CARE Director.

Their brand of choice for dog food is Pedigree. You can drop off a bag of food at their location on Landfill Road in Jefferson City.

