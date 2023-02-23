Lockdown at East Tenn. elementary school leads to arrest of student with gun

JEFFERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A 13-year-old was arrested Thursday after a school resource officer found a gun in his backpack, according to officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

School administrators initiated a lockdown at Rush Strong School after a student tipped them off that another student had a gun in his backpack.

“Within minutes, administrators and the SRO found the student, as well as the gun; the student was removed from the classroom to a secure location, and the gun was confiscated from the student’s backpack,” officials with the sheriff’s office said. “The SRO determined that the gun was a pellet gun.”

Officials said no one was hurt and no staff was in immediate danger.

“We are thankful for the student who reported the suspicious activity, as well as the staff and students of Rush Strong who immediately implemented their safety plan,” officials said.

The 13-year-old was charged with making threats of mass destruction on school property and was taken to the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Center in Knoxville.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.