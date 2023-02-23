Man wanted for September homicide caught in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police announced that a fugitive wanted for a homicide in September of 2022 was arrested late Wednesday night in Nashville.

According to MNPD, 38-year-old Ricky Johnson was captured after crashing his car on Boatner Drive in Nashville around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Johnson has been on the run since September 7, when he allegedly shot and killed 28-year-old Trashai Siske, who was found dead in an apartment on Sealey Drive in Madison.

Siske’s body was found with multiple gunshot wounds when officers were called to the apartment after the shots were reported.

Neighbors remembered how terrifying that day was, with some jumping out of bed when they heard the shots being fired. One woman said she laid flat on the ground for cover after hearing the first three bursts of gunfire.

“She has young kids,” the anonymous woman said. “That was sad to hear, but it’s not really that surprising. These kinds of things happen every day. It’s unfortunate. At this point, it’s just kind of a way of life.”

Osha Whaley said her eight-year-old son would play with Siske’s children in the neighborhood. She lives in an apartment building directly across from where the murder happened and said it was shocking to come outside on Thursday and see an active crime scene.

“I’m really just praying for her family because I can only imagine," Whaley said. "That not feeling security where you live because you don’t know what really happened. That it happened around you, literally right across from you, is kind of scary."

Neighbors said this is generally a safe and quiet area where they would not expect something like this to happen. They’re hoping this was an isolated incident.

Johnson was someone MNPD wanted off the streets as he was considered ‘armed and dangerous.’ He was booked early Thursday morning on criminal homicide charges, as well as evading arrest and driving on a suspended license. Johnson remains in custody on a $553,500 bond.

