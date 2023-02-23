No. 3 Vols blast Bulldogs, 23-1

Catcher Charlie Taylor had a career day at the plate, going 4-for-5 with three runs scored, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs
Tennessee Vols catcher
Tennessee Vols catcher(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Third-ranked Tennessee brought the bats Wednesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium as it run-ruled Alabama A&M, 23-1, for the second consecutive night.

Catcher Charlie Taylor had a career day at the plate, going 4-for-5 with three runs scored, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs.

Already leading 6-1, entering the home half of the fifth, Tennessee (3-2) hung 15 runs on the board to increase its lead to 21-1. It was the most runs scored in a single inning by the Vols in program history – topping the 14 runs UT put up on NC State and Chattanooga in 1998 and 1977, respectively.

That total came thanks to eight hits, four of the extra-base variety, and three Alabama A&M (3-2) errors. Taylor accounted for two of those knocks, blasting a three-run shot in his first at-bat before shooting an RBI single through the right side in his second trip to the plate. Twelve Vols collected a hit on the night as UT finished the game with 17 hits as a team and 17 combined RBIs.

Tennessee’s pitching staff continued to impress, running its consecutive scoreless-innings streak to 22 before the Bulldogs pushed across a run in the fifth. AAMU could only get three runners on base all game as Aaron Combs, Bryce Jenkins and Zach Joyce each retired all three batters they faced. Joyce was especially impressive, coming out of the bullpen in the seventh inning and striking out three Bulldogs and finishing out the win.

Tennessee is back home on Friday afternoon as it opens a three-game set against Dayton. First pitch on Friday against the Flyers is slated for 4:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.

