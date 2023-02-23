On and off rain chances this weekend to a First Alert Weather Day for the new week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front brings us rain and a few rumbles of thunder this morning, but the cooler air doesn’t arrive until Friday. Then we’ll have some rain at times on through the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight becomes mostly cloudy again, with spotty rain showers. The low will be around 50 degrees, with a cooler breeze out of the northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Spotty rain showers continue Friday with clouds and an overall cooler day with a high of 58 degrees. A few more showers are possible in the Valley and south for the afternoon to evening. Showers linger overnight into Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

On-and-off rain chances continue throughout the day on Saturday. Highs are near 56 Saturday to 62 on Sunday. Spotty to scattered rain chances continue Sunday as well.

A WVLT First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday as a cold front brings heavy rain, gusty winds, and a few storms throughout the afternoon into the evening hours. This could create a messy evening commute with gusts of 40-50 mph.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll dry out Tuesday into Wednesday with another big cold front we’re monitoring at the end of the 8-day planner.

Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

