Officials using social media to spread AMBER Alert news

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As officials continue the search for 16-year-old East Tennessee teen Holly Piper after issuing an AMBER Alert Wednesday night, officials are getting creative to spread the word.

Officials with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children used Facebook and Instagram to spread the word.

”If you are an Instagram user in the particular area of the AMBER Alert,” said Director of Case Management for the Children’s Division National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Leemie Kahng-Sofer. “It showed up just as you described.”

The center teamed up with Facebook for AMBER Alert notifications in 2015, but the agreement with Instagram was created less than one year ago.

“Our hope is to get our information out to as many people as possible, if you know there are certain demographics who use Facebook or its different for Instagram or whatever platform we have access to, even our website,” said Kahng-Sofer.

The Instagram notification works off of a user’s profile and where their location is set up, then the notification appears in only the search area.

”We try to utilize as many of our resources as possible certainly we have our poster which is our most visible resource we can provide analytical resources to law enforcement,” said Kahng-Sofer.

As officials work to find the 16-year-old, the NCMEC continues to work to find any way they can to notify people of the missing kids.

”It’s a photograph-based social media platform and our hope is to get our information out to as many people as possible,” said Kahng-Sofer.

Anyone with information about where Holly Piper might be is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

