Pancakes celebrated in Gatlinburg

The Gatlinburg Pancake Week returned for a second year.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County is known for a lot of good places to eat and that includes a breakfast staple of pancakes. That’s why Gatlinburg is celebrating with pancake week.

Local businesses agreed to participate with their special spins on the flapjack during the week long event.

At Flapjack’s, don’t forget their signature classic, the Sticky Bun, with cinnamon, brown sugar and cream cheese icing on top.

Gatlinburg hoped you’ll visit and try out all the varieties.

“People come from all over the world to visit Gatlinburg and I guarantee they visit one of our six pancake houses, so that’s one of the main reasons for celebrating this week from Feb. 26, to March 4, we’re just celebrating all things pancakes,” said Chelsea Trott, with the Gatlinburg Convention & Visitors Bureau.

If you want to take the smell of the pancake house home with you, they’ll give you stickers to take home that smell like maple syrup.

“Our signature sticky bun is the best. It is my favorite. You cannot go wrong with icing and syrup,” said Elise Massey, owner of Collier Restaurant Group.

Flapjack's in Gatlinburg is participating in Gatlinburg Pancake Week.
Flapjack's in Gatlinburg is participating in Gatlinburg Pancake Week.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans and players rushed the court and were restrained by officers after a foul with 2:30...
TSSAA issues punishments after fight at Lenoir City - Fulton girls’ basketball game
Y-12 National Security Complex
No offsite impact after uranium fire breaks out at Y-12, officials say
Dig'N Zone set to open late spring 2023
Unique construction theme park to open in Sevier County this spring
The iconic property is listed for $99,900.
Historic ‘Airplane Filling Station’ up for sale
Rhett Seivers
Clinton junior lineman Rhett Seivers turning heads in weight room

Latest News

Knoxville Police Department cruiser
DA: Woman in KPD custody died of stroke, no charges to be filed
CARE Animal Shelter needs dog and cat food.
Jefferson Co. animal shelter in need of food
Lisa Edwards’ daughter-in-law says Fort Sanders and KPD officials have conflicting stories
‘I am going to die’ | KPD releases body camera footage of incident involving in-custody death
The Knoxville Police Department released footage Thursday of several officers’ interaction with...
‘I am going to die’ | KPD releases body camera footage of incident involving in-custody death