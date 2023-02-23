Pancakes celebrated in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County is known for a lot of good places to eat and that includes a breakfast staple of pancakes. That’s why Gatlinburg is celebrating with pancake week.

Local businesses agreed to participate with their special spins on the flapjack during the week long event.

At Flapjack’s, don’t forget their signature classic, the Sticky Bun, with cinnamon, brown sugar and cream cheese icing on top.

Gatlinburg hoped you’ll visit and try out all the varieties.

“People come from all over the world to visit Gatlinburg and I guarantee they visit one of our six pancake houses, so that’s one of the main reasons for celebrating this week from Feb. 26, to March 4, we’re just celebrating all things pancakes,” said Chelsea Trott, with the Gatlinburg Convention & Visitors Bureau.

If you want to take the smell of the pancake house home with you, they’ll give you stickers to take home that smell like maple syrup.

“Our signature sticky bun is the best. It is my favorite. You cannot go wrong with icing and syrup,” said Elise Massey, owner of Collier Restaurant Group.

Flapjack's in Gatlinburg is participating in Gatlinburg Pancake Week. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

