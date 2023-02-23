Scattered rain early to one more warm afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front brings us rain and a few rumbles of thunder this morning, but the cooler air doesn’t arrive until Friday. Then we’ll have some rain at times on through the weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning, scattered rain and some storms move through our area. This leaves us only cooling to around 65 degrees. Southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 and gusts of 40 mph continue this morning morning.

Spotty rain and storms linger through midday, then it’s back to a mostly sunny view. Wind gusts decrease closer to 20 mph this afternoon, with a high near 79 degrees.

Tonight becomes mostly cloudy again, with spotty rain showers. The low will be around 50 degrees, with a cooler breeze out of the northwest 10 to 15 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

Spotty rain showers continue Friday, with clouds, and an overall cooler day with a high of 58 degrees. A few more showers are possible in the Valley and south for hte afternoon to evening.

More rain spreads out across our area Friday night through Saturday morning, gradually tapering off in the late afternoon to evening. We’ll stay cooler at 56 on Saturday.

Sunday comes with scattered showers early, becoming spotty in the afternoon, with a milder high of 62 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we warm up Monday ahead of another cold front. We are watching the potential for heavier rain and stronger storms Monday afternoon to evening, with gusts of 40 to 50+ mph.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.