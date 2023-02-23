TBI issues Silver Alert for elderly Blount County man

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for missing Blount County man Thursday.
86 y/o Christopher Sweeney
86 y/o Christopher Sweeney(TBI)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for missing Blount County man Thursday.

The alert centers on Christopher Sweeney, 86, who was last seen leaving his home in Maryville Wednesday evening, TBI said. He was reportedly driving a white Toyota 4Runner with Tennessee license plate BGQ-8241.

Sweeney was wearing a tan shirt and jeans, TBI said, and has a medical condition.

Those with information are being asked to call the Blount County Sheriff’s Office at 865-983-3620 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

