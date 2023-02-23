TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Roane Co. woman

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Roane Co.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a 77-year-old woman from Roane County Wednesday.

Officials said Donna Williams was last seen wearing a light blue plaid long-sleeved shirt and dark denim jeans. She has gray hair and blue eyes.

She has a medical condition that might impair her ability to get home safely.

Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to contact the Roane Co. Sheriff’s Office at 865-717-4711, or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Y-12 National Security Complex
No offsite impact after uranium fire breaks out at Y-12, officials say
Fans and players rushed the court and were restrained by officers after a foul with 2:30...
4 players ejected for fighting during Lenoir City and Fulton’s women’s playoff basketball game
Dig'N Zone set to open late spring 2023
Unique construction theme park to open in Sevier County this spring
Ryan Kelly White
Knoxville man arrested after hitting KPD officer with car, 100mph car chase, report says
A dad boarded a Knox Co. Schools’ bus and demanded all of the kids get off after asking the bus...
Family speaks after video shows Knox County Schools dad confronting bus driver

Latest News

Holly Piper, 16, and William “Dylan” Usry, 18
TBI issues AMBER Alert for missing East Tennessee teen
Dollywood's new triple launch coaster that runs 48 miles per hour.
Dollywood construction continues
Dollywood construction continues
TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Roane Co. woman