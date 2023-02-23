TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Roane Co. woman

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a 77-year-old woman from Roane County Wednesday.

Officials said Donna Williams was last seen wearing a light blue plaid long-sleeved shirt and dark denim jeans. She has gray hair and blue eyes.

She has a medical condition that might impair her ability to get home safely.

Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to contact the Roane Co. Sheriff’s Office at 865-717-4711, or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

