TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Roane Co. woman
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Roane Co.
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a 77-year-old woman from Roane County Wednesday.
Officials said Donna Williams was last seen wearing a light blue plaid long-sleeved shirt and dark denim jeans. She has gray hair and blue eyes.
She has a medical condition that might impair her ability to get home safely.
Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to contact the Roane Co. Sheriff’s Office at 865-717-4711, or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.