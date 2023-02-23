Woman giving back to the organization that saved her life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2010, Kim Davis found Hand Up for Women like many others across East Tennessee do, because they are ready to make a change in their life, and she hasn’t looked back since.

“This program helped save my life,” said Davis, who is now the house manager for the Duncan house for Hand up for Women. More than a decade ago, Davis felt like she had no where to turn, she had experienced every hardship that you could imagine.

“From the rape, to homelessness, to starving, I’ve had guns pulled to my head, I shouldn’t be here,” said Davis.

That’s when she turned to the Knoxville non-profit that is dedicated to teaching women everything from job readiness to staying clean. They help women get their self confidence back, learn how to truly love themselves again and skills needed in life. They want to show women what a healthy relationship looks like and what they deserve.

”I don’t know where I would be without them because they were my family when my family couldn’t be my family because they couldn’t trust me,” she said.

Davis graduated the program in 2016. Now finding a job with the very group who helped her get back on her feet. She mentors and helps others who are going through similar experiences that she has. Women feeling trapped in addiction, abuse, poverty or simply discouraged.

”And to know how proud my family is of me but it makes me feel better every single day when I can see a lady look at me and say, “You give me hope,’” said Davis.

According to Melissa Cunningham, Intake Coordinator at The Gateway, if you were an addict and now clean, helping someone stay sober is best for both recoveries.

“That’s one of the foundations we base our recovery on, we can’t keep it if we do not give it away,” said Cunningham.

This May, Davis will celebrate a major milestone of being sober and clean for 13 years now. She said Hand Up for Women was the support system she needed when she had no one. She said she is forever grateful for the organization for changing her life so she can now help others.

“I am very proud of myself I am proud I have a relationship with my family now it means everything,” said Davis.

You can volunteer and become a mentor.

