7 shot, including 2-year-old, outside Philadelphia school

Seven people, including five teens and a 2-year-old girl, were wounded Thursday evening in a...
Seven people, including five teens and a 2-year-old girl, were wounded Thursday evening in a shooting near a school in Philadelphia, police said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Seven people, including five teens and a 2-year-old girl, were wounded Thursday evening in a shooting near a school in Philadelphia, police said.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports shots were fired shortly before 6 p.m. in the city’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

The 2-year-old was listed in stable condition at a hospital. She had been struck in the thigh. Five teenage boys were also injured and hospitalized. One, 15, was in critical condition and the rest were stable.

A seventh victim was a 31-year-old woman, police said. She was also in stable condition.

A motive was not immediately known and there were no arrests.

Philadelphia School Board President Reginald Streater said the shooting happened near an elementary school as a non-school event was ending.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans and players rushed the court and were restrained by officers after a foul with 2:30...
TSSAA issues punishments after fight at Lenoir City - Fulton girls’ basketball game
Y-12 National Security Complex
No offsite impact after uranium fire breaks out at Y-12, officials say
Dig'N Zone set to open late spring 2023
Unique construction theme park to open in Sevier County this spring
Rhett Seivers
Clinton junior lineman Rhett Seivers turning heads in weight room
The iconic property is listed for $99,900.
Historic ‘Airplane Filling Station’ up for sale

Latest News

An icy start Thursday morning, Feb. 23,2023 around Thurston County, Wash. greeted the hearty...
Winter storms sow more chaos, shut down much of Portland
Brutal cross-country winter storms disrupt thousands of flights.
Blizzards, snow, ice disrupt thousands of flights
Germany's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock address the United Nations General Assembly before...
UN approves resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine
Deputy Preston Mullins was shocked by his own taser and then was accidentally tased by another...
Campbell County deputy tased twice while making arrest
Campbell County deputy tased twice while making arrest