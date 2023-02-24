8-year-old helps raise money for favorite Waffle House worker in need of car

An 8-year-old customer at a Waffle House is helping out his favorite server and friend.
An 8-year-old customer at a Waffle House is helping out his favorite server and friend.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Gray News) - An Arkansas boy’s efforts to get some help for a good friend of his are not going unnoticed.

Kayzen, 8, shared that with a little help, he started a GoFundMe fundraiser to raise funds for his friend and favorite Waffle House server Devonte.

The 8-year-old said he has come to know the worker from eating breakfast at a Little Rock-area Waffle House.

The boy shared that Devonte is a hardworking dad with two little girls and a wife. Kayzen described him as a dedicated worker who has to walk or get a ride to work every day.

According to the GoFundMe account, Devonte was looking for a decent-priced car but found mold in the family’s apartment that has set them back.

Kayzen said they are helping Devonte and his family get into another rental property but started the account with the hopes of raising funds to help get the family a reliable vehicle.

And after five days, the fundraising efforts have gained enough attention to more than double the $5,000 original goal.

As of Friday, the GoFundMe fundraiser has raised more than $11,000.

“I hope your heart is as big as mine and you will help me spread kindness in the world,” the boy wrote.

The 8-year-old said Devonte is one of the most joyous and positive people you’ll ever meet, always greeting everyone with a big smile.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans and players rushed the court and were restrained by officers after a foul with 2:30...
TSSAA issues punishments after fight at Lenoir City - Fulton girls’ basketball game
Joshua Ezekiel-Lewis Simmons, Scotty Wayne Burton, Summer Renee Simpson, Christopher Dewayne...
4 more arrested as part of 313 Initiative aimed at stopping drug traffic from Detroit
Rhett Seivers
Clinton junior lineman Rhett Seivers turning heads in weight room
A teen was arrested Thursday after administrators were tipped off that he had a gun in his...
Lockdown at East Tenn. elementary school leads to arrest of student with gun
Lisa Edwards’ daughter-in-law says Fort Sanders and KPD officials have conflicting stories
‘I am going to die’ | KPD releases body camera footage of incident involving in-custody death

Latest News

A video shared by the zoo this week shows Tukada enthusiastically playing and splashing in the...
Incredibly rare elephant twins play in bubble bath for first time
The house where four University of Idaho students were murdered will be torn down. (CNN)
University to raze house where Idaho students were killed
Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center is investigating following the death of Lisa Edwards, a...
Fort Sanders investigating following death of Lisa Edwards, representative says
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks with reporters during a visit to the Virginia...
Biden unveils new Ukraine weapons package, Russia sanctions
Incredibly rare elephant twins play in bubble bath for first time