‘A battle for freedom’ | Former Ambassador reacts as war in Ukraine passes one year

Victor Ashe was a former Knoxville Mayor and served as ambassador to Poland for five years.
New video footage of Bakhmut shot from the air with a drone for The Associated Press shows how...
New video footage of Bakhmut shot from the air with a drone for The Associated Press shows how the longest battle of the year-long Russian invasion has turned the city of salt and gypsum mines in eastern Ukraine into a ghost town. The footage was shot Feb. 13. From the air, the scale of destruction becomes plain to see. Entire rows of apartment blocks have been gutted, just the outer walls left standing and the roofs and interior floors gone, exposing the ruins’ innards to the snow and winter frost – and the drone’s prying eye.(AP Photo)
By William Puckett
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Russia’s war in Ukraine surpassed one year Friday.

Previous coverage: US announces sweeping new Russia sanctions 1 year into war

As the death toll rises, and American investment does as well, some are beginning to question whether it is the country’s battle to be involved in the first place.

Victor Ashe is the former U.S. Ambassador to Poland and Knoxville Mayor.

”It means whether or not they’re going to be free, should Putin by some chance win in Ukraine, the next battle is Eastern Europe, most of which are NATO countries,” said Ashe reacting from his Florida home.

Ashe has a deep knowledge of Eastern Europe and is battling back on the notion America should throttle its involvement.

”If anyone thinks this is all that Putin has in mind, they need only to go back to Adolf Hitler taking in the Sedatin land and then invading Poland and obviously kicking off World War II,” said Ashe.

America has sent billions of dollars in military and humanitarian aid, funding Ashe supports.

”We must support Ukraine. The cost and consequences of not supporting Ukraine are so overwhelming and potentially devastating that we’ll wonder why we didn’t,” said Ashe.

Ashe finds himself optimistic that the war will end with a Ukrainian win, but that win isn’t on the horizon any time soon.

”I think it’s going to last a while. I think we have to hunker down, and I think we have to realize we could be having this conversation in 2024,″ said Ashe.

While the battle ensues, Ashe stressed that the support needs to stay because if Ukraine falls, world powers will no longer be able to sit by and watch.

”I think we need to understand this is a battle for freedom, not just for 45 million Ukrainians. This is a battle for western Europe and for the values we as a nation hold strong,” said Ashe.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans and players rushed the court and were restrained by officers after a foul with 2:30...
TSSAA issues punishments after fight at Lenoir City - Fulton girls’ basketball game
Joshua Ezekiel-Lewis Simmons, Scotty Wayne Burton, Summer Renee Simpson, Christopher Dewayne...
4 more arrested as part of 313 Initiative aimed at stopping drug traffic from Detroit
Rhett Seivers
Clinton junior lineman Rhett Seivers turning heads in weight room
A teen was arrested Thursday after administrators were tipped off that he had a gun in his...
Lockdown at East Tenn. elementary school leads to arrest of student with gun
Lisa Edwards’ daughter-in-law says Fort Sanders and KPD officials have conflicting stories
‘I am going to die’ | KPD releases body camera footage of incident involving in-custody death

Latest News

Temperatures will be about ten degrees above average for much of this week.
Rain moves in for some of the weekend
Charlie Richard Martinez, 25
DA: Man writes lyrics about murder he committed
Knoxville fire crews responded to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center for a water main break...
Fort Sanders investigating following death of Lisa Edwards, representative says
Versus Texas A&M
No. 11 Vols drop 4th straight road game in 68-63 loss to Texas A&M