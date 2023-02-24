Campbell County deputy tased twice while making arrest

Deputy Preston Mullins was shocked by his own taser and then was accidentally tased by a sergeant in the midst of making an arrest.
By Sam Luther
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JELLICO, Tenn. (WVLT) - While on a call to make contact with a man from Jellico with active warrants, deputy Preston Mullins and SGT. Justin Phillips acted quickly once they found the man they were looking for.

Gary Chadwell had previously fought with Mullins during a traffic stop and escaped prior to the two sheriff’s office employees arriving to a home Chadwell was believed to be staying at, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.

After coming inside the house to search for Chadwell they found him “in the fetal position hiding behind the bed in the room,” according to the report.

Mullins asked Chadwell to show him his hands multiple times after drawing his taser, but instead of complying, Chadwell tried to escape by running across the bed trying to leave the room.

At this point, both Mullins and Phillips began to try to physically restrain Chadwell while Mullins fired his taser at Chadwell striking his back, according to the report.

“In the midst of the fight this deputy (Mullins) became tangled in this deputy’s (Mullins) taser, and began to feel the shock from the taser,” the incident report stated.

The report went on to add that during the fight with Chadwell, Phillips attempted to use his taser on Chadwell but struck Mullins with both prongs in the arm, now being shocked by a taser for the second time.

Chadwell was eventually arrested, and both he and deputy Mullins were both treated for minor injuries by Campbell Co. EMS.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans and players rushed the court and were restrained by officers after a foul with 2:30...
TSSAA issues punishments after fight at Lenoir City - Fulton girls’ basketball game
Y-12 National Security Complex
No offsite impact after uranium fire breaks out at Y-12, officials say
Dig'N Zone set to open late spring 2023
Unique construction theme park to open in Sevier County this spring
Rhett Seivers
Clinton junior lineman Rhett Seivers turning heads in weight room
The iconic property is listed for $99,900.
Historic ‘Airplane Filling Station’ up for sale

Latest News

Campbell County deputy tased twice while making arrest
John Gunn
Kentucky superintendent left job hours before being arrested for bringing a gun to school property
Lisa Edwards died on Feb. 6 after becoming unresponsive in a KPD cruiser
‘They treated her like she’s trash’ | Lisa Edwards’ family reacts to body camera video
A special Tennessee Senate committee heard arguments from the Comptroller and TSU leadership on...
Comptroller claims ‘TSU is not a well-run organization’ in housing report