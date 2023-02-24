Contemporary dance show about Cleopatra coming to Bijou Theatre

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A unique show of contemporary dance has made its way to Knoxville this weekend. Cleopatra, The Last Pharaoh will have a mix of traditional ballet along with modern dance.

The artistic director of Go! Contemporary Dance Works, Lisa Hall McKee, said they’ll have 75 local dancers both, professionals and kids.

“I think Knoxville is sometimes underestimated in terms of the arts, and so I am just thrilled that were going to be able to have three shows for people to come out and experience ancient Egypt,” McKee said.

The show will talk about the history of Cleopatra and how she came into power in Egypt while fighting against her two siblings. McKee said she hopes to make people in Knoxville more familiar with her story.

Jeanene Winston is one of the dancers and said the number of people performing will help convey Cleopatra’s story clearer.

“The depth of each individual experience when they’re working on it, when they’re telling their story; no matter who you are looking at on the stage it’s a different experience so a lot of people makes it super rich,” Winston said.

“There’s been so many movies about it. There’s been songs about her, they write poems about her, but to bring her to life through movement is really an incredible opportunity for people to really feel her life,” McKee said.

The lead role of Cleopatra will be played by Julie Cox, who is originally from the Fountain City area. She’s a professional dancer who’s traveled the country working with Go! since 2009.

Cox said this isn’t the traditional role she usually works in, but feels ready and is happy to be at the Bijou.

“I’m most excited for Knoxville to experience this huge ballet. We come to the Bijou every single year, and it’s always something different and exciting and I’m just glad to be here and glad for Knoxville to see it,” Cox said.

They’re will be three shows at the Bijou this weekend. They’ll be Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The final show will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets for the shows are still on sale.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.