Cooler with rain at times through the weekend, ahead of gusty storms and a First Alert Weather Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front brings us rain and a few rumbles of thunder this morning, but the cooler air doesn’t arrive until Friday. Then we’ll have some rain at times on through the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, with spotty rain showers. Temperatures gradually drop to around 50 degrees, with a cooler breeze out of the north 10 to 15 mph.

Spotty rain showers continue and become more scattered in coverage of our area this afternoon. Friday is cloudy and overall cooler with the afternoon around 58 degrees.

Tonight starts with scattered shower and gradually builds in coverage, with a low of 48 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday starts out rainy, with an 80% coverage morning through midday, then gradually decreasing coverage in the afternoon to evening. The high will be around 54 degrees.

Showers are spotty Saturday night, but another batch of scattered showers moves through Sunday morning. It will get back to a spotty coverage for the afternoon, with a high of 59 on Sunday.

A WVLT First Alert Weather Day goes into effect Monday afternoon, as a cold front brings heavy rain, gusty winds, and a few storms throughout the afternoon into the early evening hours. This could create a messy evening commute with gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll dry out Tuesday and warm right back up into Wednesday, with another big cold front we’re monitoring at the end of the 8-day planner.

