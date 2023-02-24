DA: Man writes lyrics about murder he committed

Charlie Richard Martinez, 25, struggled with the victim, who was then shot in the chest, according to District Attorney Charme Allen.
Charlie Richard Martinez, 25
Charlie Richard Martinez, 25(District Attorney General's Office)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man received a life sentence on Friday after District Attorney Charme Allen said he killed a person during a robbery and wrote lyrics about the incident.

On Feb. 7, 2021, Charlie Richard Martinez, 25, and the co-defendant Kendra Denis Ivey lured a victim to a house on Kodak Road and attempted to rob him, according to Allen.

When the man arrived, Martinez pulled a .45 handgun and attempted to shoot the victim in the head, but Allen said Martinez barely missed.

The man attempted to take the gun away from Martinez but was shot in the chest, according to Allen. Martinez also shot himself in the knee during the struggle.

Allen said Martinez left the man in the house, took his car and fled the state.

After the murder, Martinez wrote several sets of lyrics about the shooting and destruction of evidence.

“This case was solved because of the cooperation of many law enforcement agencies,” said Allen. “Thanks to the hard work of everyone involved, the jury reached a just verdict.

He was found guilty of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Martinez received a life sentence on the murder charge and has the case for sentencing on April 20 for the additional counts.

Prosecutors in DA Charme Allen’s Major Crimes Unit obtained convictions against a man who murdered the victim during a...

Posted by Charme Allen, District Attorney General - Knoxville, TN on Friday, February 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans and players rushed the court and were restrained by officers after a foul with 2:30...
TSSAA issues punishments after fight at Lenoir City - Fulton girls’ basketball game
Joshua Ezekiel-Lewis Simmons, Scotty Wayne Burton, Summer Renee Simpson, Christopher Dewayne...
4 more arrested as part of 313 Initiative aimed at stopping drug traffic from Detroit
Rhett Seivers
Clinton junior lineman Rhett Seivers turning heads in weight room
A teen was arrested Thursday after administrators were tipped off that he had a gun in his...
Lockdown at East Tenn. elementary school leads to arrest of student with gun
Lisa Edwards’ daughter-in-law says Fort Sanders and KPD officials have conflicting stories
‘I am going to die’ | KPD releases body camera footage of incident involving in-custody death

Latest News

Knoxville fire crews responded to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center for a water main break...
Fort Sanders investigating following death of Lisa Edwards, representative says
Versus Texas A&M
No. 11 Vols drop 4th straight road game in 68-63 loss to Texas A&M
Tennessee-based brewery opens much anticipated location in Knoxville
Yee-Haw Brewing to host week of opening events featuring beer, food and funraisers
Y-12 National Security Complex
No offsite impact after uranium fire breaks out at Y-12, officials say