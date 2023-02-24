DA: Man writes lyrics about murder he committed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man received a life sentence on Friday after District Attorney Charme Allen said he killed a person during a robbery and wrote lyrics about the incident.

On Feb. 7, 2021, Charlie Richard Martinez, 25, and the co-defendant Kendra Denis Ivey lured a victim to a house on Kodak Road and attempted to rob him, according to Allen.

When the man arrived, Martinez pulled a .45 handgun and attempted to shoot the victim in the head, but Allen said Martinez barely missed.

The man attempted to take the gun away from Martinez but was shot in the chest, according to Allen. Martinez also shot himself in the knee during the struggle.

Allen said Martinez left the man in the house, took his car and fled the state.

After the murder, Martinez wrote several sets of lyrics about the shooting and destruction of evidence.

“This case was solved because of the cooperation of many law enforcement agencies,” said Allen. “Thanks to the hard work of everyone involved, the jury reached a just verdict.

He was found guilty of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Martinez received a life sentence on the murder charge and has the case for sentencing on April 20 for the additional counts.

