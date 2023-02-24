Fort Sanders investigating following death of Lisa Edwards, representative says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center is investigating following the death of Lisa Edwards, a 60-year-old woman who died in KPD custody shortly after being discharged from the hospital.

Edwards was discharged on Feb. 5 after admitting herself to the hospital. After refusing to leave and continuing to ask for treatment, Fort Sanders security contacted the Knoxville Police Department to have her removed from the scene. After an extended arrest, Edwards became unresponsive in the back of a KPD cruiser before being taken back to Fort Sanders, where she died the next day.

Now, the hospital is looking into what happened, according to Valerie Somerville, Fort Sanders’ marketing manager.

“The hospital has been in contact with Ms. Edwards’ family and expressed our sorrow soon after their loss. Although we cannot comment on specific details, patients are not discharged from the emergency room unless they are stable,” Somerville said. “We have just seen the Knoxville Police Department’s body cam footage and are continuing our investigation.”

August Boylan, Edwards’ daughter-in-law, told WVLT News that the only contact they have gotten from Fort Sanders was on Feb. 10.

That body camera footage was released Thursday and shows the extent of Edwards’ treatment both by KPD and hospital security.

While the DA’s office cleared the KPD officers of any criminal charges, the officers are still on leave pending the conclusion of a KPD internal investigation.

