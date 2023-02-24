Fort Sanders investigating following death of Lisa Edwards, representative says

Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center is investigating following the death of Lisa Edwards, a 60-year-old woman who died in KPD custody shortly after being discharged from the hospital.
The Knoxville Police Department released footage Thursday of several officers’ interaction with Lisa Edwards, the 60-year-old woman who died in KPD custody.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center is investigating following the death of Lisa Edwards, a 60-year-old woman who died in KPD custody shortly after being discharged from the hospital.

Previous Coverage: ‘I am going to die’ | KPD releases body camera footage of incident involving in-custody death

Edwards was discharged on Feb. 5 after admitting herself to the hospital. After refusing to leave and continuing to ask for treatment, Fort Sanders security contacted the Knoxville Police Department to have her removed from the scene. After an extended arrest, Edwards became unresponsive in the back of a KPD cruiser before being taken back to Fort Sanders, where she died the next day.

Now, the hospital is looking into what happened, according to Valerie Somerville, Fort Sanders’ marketing manager.

“The hospital has been in contact with Ms. Edwards’ family and expressed our sorrow soon after their loss. Although we cannot comment on specific details, patients are not discharged from the emergency room unless they are stable,” Somerville said. “We have just seen the Knoxville Police Department’s body cam footage and are continuing our investigation.”

August Boylan, Edwards’ daughter-in-law, told WVLT News that the only contact they have gotten from Fort Sanders was on Feb. 10.

That body camera footage was released Thursday and shows the extent of Edwards’ treatment both by KPD and hospital security.

Previous Coverage: DA: Woman in KPD custody died of stroke, no charges to be filed

While the DA’s office cleared the KPD officers of any criminal charges, the officers are still on leave pending the conclusion of a KPD internal investigation.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans and players rushed the court and were restrained by officers after a foul with 2:30...
TSSAA issues punishments after fight at Lenoir City - Fulton girls’ basketball game
Joshua Ezekiel-Lewis Simmons, Scotty Wayne Burton, Summer Renee Simpson, Christopher Dewayne...
4 more arrested as part of 313 Initiative aimed at stopping drug traffic from Detroit
Rhett Seivers
Clinton junior lineman Rhett Seivers turning heads in weight room
A teen was arrested Thursday after administrators were tipped off that he had a gun in his...
Lockdown at East Tenn. elementary school leads to arrest of student with gun
Lisa Edwards’ daughter-in-law says Fort Sanders and KPD officials have conflicting stories
‘I am going to die’ | KPD releases body camera footage of incident involving in-custody death

Latest News

Versus Texas A&M
No. 11 Vols drop 4th straight road game in 68-63 loss to Texas A&M
Tennessee-based brewery opens much anticipated location in Knoxville
Yee-Haw Brewing to host week of opening events featuring beer, food and funraisers
Y-12 National Security Complex
No offsite impact after uranium fire breaks out at Y-12, officials say
A Tennessee woman says the Great Smoky Mountains National Park helped her survive a miscarriage...
After miscarriage, near-death experience, Tennessee woman finds healing on hiking trail