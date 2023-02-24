Group working to continue Asbury’s ‘spiritual movement’ in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group is trying to continue a spiritual movement that began at Asbury University in Lexington.

Thursday, the 16-day spontaneous spiritual revival on Asbury University’s campus had its last day for in-person services. The non-stop praise and worship had been going on for almost 400 hours.

Thousands of people from all over the country and the world descended on the town of Wilmore, people are asking where does spiritual experience go from here?

MORE

The group Pulse is working to continue the movement at a new location.

According to a Facebook post, a revival service will be held at Rupp Arena on Sunday from 2 to 11 p.m. They say the priority for entry will be for ages 11 to 25.

Asbury University is not officially involved with the event but university officials say they are “thrilled” the movement is continuing.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.