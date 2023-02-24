Heather kicks off the lessons on weather in Roane County

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kindergarten students at Midway Elementary School in Roane County are starting to learn about weather. Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley gave them a behind the scenes tour of the WVLT studio, and answered their weather questions. The kids had great questions about rain, lightning, and tornadoes.

Heather at Midway Elementary, Roane County (WVLT)

