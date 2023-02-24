Heather kicks off the lessons on weather in Roane County

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley visits students at Midway Elementary.
Heather visits Midway Elementary in Roane County
Heather visits Midway Elementary in Roane County(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kindergarten students at Midway Elementary School in Roane County are starting to learn about weather. Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley gave them a behind the scenes tour of the WVLT studio, and answered their weather questions. The kids had great questions about rain, lightning, and tornadoes.

Heather at Midway Elementary, Roane County
Heather at Midway Elementary, Roane County(WVLT)
Heather at Midway Elementary, Roane County
Heather at Midway Elementary, Roane County(WVLT)
Heather at Midway Elementary, Roane County
Heather at Midway Elementary, Roane County(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans and players rushed the court and were restrained by officers after a foul with 2:30...
TSSAA issues punishments after fight at Lenoir City - Fulton girls’ basketball game
Rhett Seivers
Clinton junior lineman Rhett Seivers turning heads in weight room
Joshua Ezekiel-Lewis Simmons, Scotty Wayne Burton, Summer Renee Simpson, Christopher Dewayne...
4 more arrested as part of 313 Initiative aimed at stopping drug traffic from Detroit
A teen was arrested Thursday after administrators were tipped off that he had a gun in his...
Lockdown at East Tenn. elementary school leads to arrest of student with gun
Lisa Edwards’ daughter-in-law says Fort Sanders and KPD officials have conflicting stories
‘I am going to die’ | KPD releases body camera footage of incident involving in-custody death

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks rain at times this weekend, before a cold front drives...
Cooler with rain at times through the weekend, ahead of gusty storms and a First Alert Weather Day
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks rain at times this weekend, before a cold front drives...
Cooler with rain this weekend, ahead of gusty storms and a First Alert Weather Day
Scattered showers Friday
On and off rain chances this weekend to a First Alert Weather Day for the new week
Scattered rain early to one more warm afternoon
Scattered rain early to one more warm afternoon