Heather kicks off the lessons on weather in Roane County
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley visits students at Midway Elementary.
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kindergarten students at Midway Elementary School in Roane County are starting to learn about weather. Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley gave them a behind the scenes tour of the WVLT studio, and answered their weather questions. The kids had great questions about rain, lightning, and tornadoes.
