Lady Vols fall to No. 1 South Carolina, 73-60

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols led by as many as 10 points in the first quarter, but No. 1 South Carolina bounced back and staved off a second-half rally to earn a 73-60 victory Thursday night inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

Senior Rickea Jackson was the top scorer for Tennessee (20-10, 12-3 SEC) with 21 points and five rebounds. Fellow senior Jordan Horston turned in a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and sophomore Karoline Striplin also had a double-digit outing with 11 points on the night.

Unbeaten South Carolina (28-0, 15-0 SEC), which won its 34th straight contest, was led by Zia Cooke with 19 points. Brea Beal posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Kierra Fletcher and Aliyah Boston had 15 and 11 points, respectively.

Tennessee held South Carolina to just 10 first-quarter points, the fewest points USC has posted in any quarter this season. Prior to this game, the Gamecocks had been held under 15 points in just 16 of 108 quarters played this season, with the fewest being 11 against Ole Miss on Feb. 19.

Jordan Horston recorded her seventh double-double of the season, tallying 14 points and 11 rebounds. She now has 20 for her career and is tied at No. 17 among women’s players in UT history. She has more than any true guard to ever play for the Lady Vols.

Karoline Striplin drained a career-best three treys en route to 11 points. Previously, she had never hit more than one three in a game. The performance marks her third double-digit outing of the season and second during SEC play.

Tennessee will close out the regular season on the road on Sunday, traveling to Kentucky for a 2 p.m. ET matchup that will be broadcast on SEC Network.

