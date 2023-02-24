LGBTQ community rally against drag bill in Cooper-Young

By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Advocates and people of the LGBTQ community will rally on Friday following the recent passing of state bills they believe target their community.

State house and senate lawmakers passed two bills some consider to be anti-LGBTQ.

OUT Memphis will organize a rally in Cooper-Young at 4 p.m. as they show disapproval for these two bills, as well as the other bills currently making their way through the state general assembly that could affect the way they live their lives.

The first bill passed by both the state house and senate makes “adult cabaret” or drag shows a criminal offense, especially if the shows are displayed in front of children.

The first offense would be a Class A misdemeanor, followed by a Class E felony if repeated.

Lawmakers did add an amendment to this bill so it will need to be revoted on by the senate, but previously it passed in the senate by 26 to 6.

The second bill passed eliminates the ability for children under 18 to receive any gender-affirming care.

This includes things like surgeries and medicines such as hormones.

The bill passed both in the state house and senate though all senate democrats voted against it.

Both bills will go to Governor Bill Lee’s desk for signature and that is if the first bill passes again after its amendment.

