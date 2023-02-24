More than two pounds of fentanyl seized in ‘313 Initiative’ drug bust

Five people were arrested in multi-agency investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, and the 5th Judicial District Drug Task Force.
By Marvin Figgins
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the TBI said five more people from Detroit were arrested in an ongoing investigation after multiple law enforcement agencies obtained a search warrant for a home on Willoughby Road in South Knoxville.

On Thursday afternoon, Knoxville Police Department officers and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, seized over two pounds of fentanyl. Several ounces of meth, cocaine, marijuana, cash, and a gun were also seized, according to the TBI.

Ricardo Diandre Briggs, 38, Sylvester Neal III, 44, Paul Sanchez Biggs, 35, Eric Nathaniel Bradford, 54, and Kenneth Jamal Briggs, 36, are all from Detroit, Michigan. All suspects are being held in the Knox County Jail, and face felony charges.

The 313 Initiative started in December. The initiative named after Detroit’s area code is an effort by several state and local law enforcement agencies to target and dismantle drug trafficking from the Detroit area into Knox County and surrounding areas.

Five suspects from Detroit arrested in Knoxville, facing felony drug charges
Five suspects from Detroit arrested in Knoxville, facing felony drug charges(WVLT)

