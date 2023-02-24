Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan

A mystery sphere was found on a beach in Japan this week. (Source: TV ASAHI)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(CNN) - A mysterious metal sphere spotted on a beach in Japan prompted a response by the bomb squad earlier this week.

Officials in Hamamatsu City in Japan said police were called to the Enshuhama Beach area regarding a large unknown object seen in the sand.

Aerial views on Tuesday showed what appeared to be a massive metal sphere on the beach.

Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported that after careful examination the object was deemed not a threat. However, no further information was shared as to what the sphere was or where it came from.

