A new hotel coming right next door to Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Imagine if you could walk out of a football game at Neyland Stadium, not worrying about the traffic and how you’re going to get home, because your hotel is just a few feet away.

This idea is in the works in The University of Tennessee’s Master Plan, which will be presented at UT’s System Board of Trustees winter meeting on Thursday Feb. 23, and Friday Feb. 24.

The university is already mapping out where this hotel would go. The master plan includes the hotel and other athletic facilities being renovated and expanded. UT said this will hopefully improve the game day experience for Volunteer fans and sets university athletics in a good spot for the future of the programs.

Many students are worried if this is even necessary right now, considering the space crisis the UT campus is experiencing. Hogan Wayland, a sophomore at UT, is one of those students who voiced their concerns.

“If there’s a hotel right on campus that’s going to cause so much traffic right outside trying to get to class,” said Wayland.

According to their diagram, the hotel would be placed on the south side of the stadium, facing the Tennessee River.

According to the university, a hotel this close to the stadium is not a new idea, but it is more common in pro sports.

There are a few examples of other SEC schools that have something similar to this is hotel; Vanderbilt, Auburn, Georgia and Alabama. Many of these athletic programs use the hotels on their campus to house players before and after some games.

The hotel is listed as a “near-term” priority, which means it would begin the development within the next five years.

Travis Gaither, a transfer student from Belmont University in Nashville, said he is a little frustrated and he doesn’t know why they’re considering building this hotel, considering there are students who are having to live in hotels themselves because there are no dorms.

“If there is going to be construction on campus, I think the priority should be housing students and not housing hotel guests,” said Gaither.

The plan also included redeveloping the G10 parking garage, which is right next to where the hotel would go. This is the garage where many students and faculty park on a daily basis. According to Wayland, its pretty much the only place where he can park and there is usually a spot.

“If they build a hotel, especially right here where majority of the students park, I just don’t even understand why they would even consider doing that,” said Wayland.

UT officials said the university is not ready to speak on camera about the plan for the hotel and G10 redevelopment quite yet.

