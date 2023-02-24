Rain moves in for some of the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s still batches of rain that will move through as we move into the early evening hours. That rain will become more widespread leading into Saturday morning.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures will fall as we go into the evening hours and we’ll be increasing our rain chances as well. Waking on Saturday morning will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain, some locally moderate to heavy at times. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.

Those rain bans will continue through mid-day and taper off slightly going into the afternoon. Some rain will linger into the Smokies overnight and into Sunday morning. Saturday afternoon we’ll see temperatures get into the low to mid 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

There’s more wet weather ahead. A few spotty showers will be around on Sunday before the next real threat for severe weather arrrves on Monday.

Monday is a WVLT First Alert Weather Day because of the chance for strong to severe storms at times.

A WVLT First Alert Weather Day goes into effect Monday afternoon, as a cold front brings heavy rain, gusty winds, and a few storms throughout the afternoon into the early evening hours. This could create a messy evening commute with gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll dry out Tuesday and warm right back up into Wednesday, with another big cold front we’re monitoring at the end of the 8-day planner.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.