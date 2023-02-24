Rain moves in for some of the weekend

Off and on rain chances will be with us for the weekend before a First Alert Weather Day on Monday.
Temperatures will be about ten degrees above average for much of this week.
Temperatures will be about ten degrees above average for much of this week.(Creigh Slaven)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s still batches of rain that will move through as we move into the early evening hours. That rain will become more widespread leading into Saturday morning.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures will fall as we go into the evening hours and we’ll be increasing our rain chances as well. Waking on Saturday morning will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain, some locally moderate to heavy at times. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.

Those rain bans will continue through mid-day and taper off slightly going into the afternoon. Some rain will linger into the Smokies overnight and into Sunday morning. Saturday afternoon we’ll see temperatures get into the low to mid 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

There’s more wet weather ahead. A few spotty showers will be around on Sunday before the next real threat for severe weather arrrves on Monday.

Monday is a WVLT First Alert Weather Day because of the chance for strong to severe storms at times.

A WVLT First Alert Weather Day goes into effect Monday afternoon, as a cold front brings heavy rain, gusty winds, and a few storms throughout the afternoon into the early evening hours. This could create a messy evening commute with gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll dry out Tuesday and warm right back up into Wednesday, with another big cold front we’re monitoring at the end of the 8-day planner.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans and players rushed the court and were restrained by officers after a foul with 2:30...
TSSAA issues punishments after fight at Lenoir City - Fulton girls’ basketball game
Joshua Ezekiel-Lewis Simmons, Scotty Wayne Burton, Summer Renee Simpson, Christopher Dewayne...
4 more arrested as part of 313 Initiative aimed at stopping drug traffic from Detroit
Rhett Seivers
Clinton junior lineman Rhett Seivers turning heads in weight room
A teen was arrested Thursday after administrators were tipped off that he had a gun in his...
Lockdown at East Tenn. elementary school leads to arrest of student with gun
Lisa Edwards’ daughter-in-law says Fort Sanders and KPD officials have conflicting stories
‘I am going to die’ | KPD releases body camera footage of incident involving in-custody death

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks rain at times this weekend, before a cold front drives...
Cooler with rain at times through the weekend, ahead of gusty storms and a First Alert Weather Day
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks rain at times this weekend, before a cold front drives...
Cooler with rain this weekend, ahead of gusty storms and a First Alert Weather Day
Scattered showers Friday
On and off rain chances this weekend to a First Alert Weather Day for the new week
Scattered rain early to one more warm afternoon
Scattered rain early to one more warm afternoon