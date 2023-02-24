State releases list of opioid settlement direct payments to county governments

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s Opioid Abatement Council is making the first round of direct payments from various opioid lawsuit settlements to counties. Those payments total more than $31.4 million.

The council was created by the Tennessee General Assembly to manage the proceeds from the lawsuits, aimed at making sure that money goes towards programs to help those struggling with opioid addiction.

“There isn’t a county in Tennessee that hasn’t been touched by the opioid crisis. The funding going to these counties will have an immediate and much-needed impact. We are excited to get this funding out to all 95 counties of our great state, and we can’t wait to see how local leaders put it to good use,” said Stephen Loyd, MD, Opioid Abatement Council Chairman.

The state set terms with Janssen/Johnson and Johnson to pay out 35% of the total settlements directly to counties. The rest of that money will go towards grants, which will need to be applied for. That process will be discussed at the council’s next meeting.

“While no amount of money will be enough to completely heal broken communities, funds distributed through the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund will provide further resources toward recovery and assist in bringing this epidemic to a halt. The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office will not let up on holding opioid manufacturers and distributors accountable,” said Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti.

According to the list, several millions will be pouring into East Tennessee counties. Notably, Knox County will be getting over $2.5 million, one of the highest amounts on the list.

