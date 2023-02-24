‘They treated her like she’s trash’ | Lisa Edwards’ family reacts to body camera video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Knoxville Police Department officials released the body camera video from a Feb. 5 arrest outside Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

The video showed Lisa Edwards before she became unresponsive in the back of a KPD cruiser and later died.

Edwards was discharged, but refused to leave. KPD tried to arrest her for trespassing.

The body camera footage lasts more than an hour. In it, you can hear Edwards’ repeated cries for help.

“You guys are going to let me die,” Lisa Edwards said, as she lied on the ground outside the hospital.

“I’m going have a stroke,” Edwards told officers.

In the video, you can hear Edwards repeatedly telling officers that she’s having trouble breathing, as they tried to make the arrest.

“I’m going to pass out,” Edwards said.

But officers thought she was faking it.

“My problem with me is that, I know it’s all an act,” said one of the officers. “We all know that [expletive], but unfortunately if she goes over and can’t breathe,” another officer said. “The act’s going to turn into a problem,” said a third officer.

Edwards insisted something was wrong.

“I’m going to die,” she said.

“You’re not going to die,” said an officer.

“I need a stretcher,” Edwards said.

“Get a stretcher. Why do we need a stretcher?” an officer asked.

“I can’t breathe,” Edwards said.

But officers appeared not to believe her.

“Listen to me!” an officer shouted at Edwards. “This is the Lord’s day, all I want to do is get me some coffee and some oatmeal. I’m not going to deal with your mess this morning.”

Lisa Edwards, 60, was arrested at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center by the Knoxville Police Department.

One officer offered Edwards a cigarette as he dug through her purse looking for an inhaler.

“You want a cigarette?” the officer asked.

“No,” said Edwards.

The officers finally got her in the KPD cruiser, where she became unresponsive.

“I don’t know if she’s faking it or what, but she’s not answering,” an officer said.

The officer then pulled her out of the cruiser.

“Wake up! Hey!” an officer yelled.

Edwards was taken back to Fort Sanders, where she was placed on life support, until she died of a stroke the next day.

WVLT News spoke with Edwards’ son, Tim Boylan.

“If we would have done something like this to our child or something, we’d be arrested,” Tim said. “We’d be locked up.”

Family members were outraged. They wondered why she wasn’t given a wheelchair. Boylan said she’s needed one since having a stroke in 2019. They also wanted to know why she was only wearing hospital scrubs, despite the cold temperatures, and why officers thought she was faking it.

“There is not going to be any way, that anybody is not going to look at this footage and think about if that was their loved one,” August Boylan said, Edwards’ daughter-in-law. “And this is what was happening. It’s like the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

The DA is not pressing any criminal charges.

August said the family understands why, because the officers didn’t do anything that directly resulted in her death, like using physical violence. But, they said the officers were negligent.

“I can’t even wrap my head around it,” Tim said. “I just don’t see how someone could treat someone like that. They treated her like she’s trash.”

Boylan said the family is working with an East Tennessee attorney to see if a lawsuit is necessary.

The four KPD officers are cleared of all criminal charges, but are on paid leave as the internal investigation continues.

