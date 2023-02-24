Ukraine leader pledges push for victory on war anniversary

One year ago Friday, Russia started its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:18 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president pledged to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians on Friday marked the somber first anniversary of the Russian invasion that he called “the longest day of our lives.”

As morning broke on a day of commemorations and reflection, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy struck a tone of grim defiance and used the anniversary to congratulate Ukrainians on their resilience in the face of Europe’s biggest and deadliest war since World War II. He said they had proven themselves to be invincible in what he called “a year of pain, sorrow, faith and unity.”

“We survived the first day of the full-scale war. We didn’t know what tomorrow would bring, but we clearly understood that for each tomorrow, you need to fight. And we fought,” he said in an early morning video address.

It was “the longest day of our lives. The hardest day of our modern history. We woke up early and haven’t fallen asleep since,” he said.

Ukrainians planned memorials, candle vigils and other remembrances for their tens of thousands of dead — a toll growing all the time as fighting rages in eastern Ukraine in particular.

There were concerns that Russia might unleash another barrage of missiles against Ukraine to pile yet more sadness on the day.

Mercifully, air raid alarms did not sound overnight in the capital, Kyiv, and the sad morning started quietly.

Still, the government recommended that schools move classes online, and office employees were asked to work from home.

Tributes to Ukraine’s resilience flowed from overseas. The Eiffel Tower in Paris was among monuments illuminated in Ukraine’s colors — yellow and blue.

Zelenskyy got an early start on the day, firing off a tweet that promised: “We know that 2023 will be the year of our victory!”

He followed that up with his video address in which he pledged not to abandon Ukrainians living under Russian occupation.

Ukraine “has not forgotten about you, has not given up on you. One way or another, we will liberate all our lands,” he said.

A year on, casualty figures are horrific on both sides, with Western estimates suggesting hundreds of thousands of killed and wounded.

Economic repercussions have rippled across the globe. Diplomatic repercussions, too. Western nations are supporting Ukraine militarily, financially and politically. But China, India and countries in the global south have proven ambivalent about Western arguments that Ukraine is the front line of a fight for freedom and democracy.

___

Joanna Kozlowska in London and Sophiko Megrelidze in Tbilisi, Georgia, contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

