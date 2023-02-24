Yee-Haw Brewing to host week of opening events featuring beer, food and funraisers

After officially opening earlier in February, Knoxville’s newest craft brewery is planning to host a week of opening events including concerts, Vols watch parties and fundraisers.
Tennessee-based brewery opens much anticipated location in Knoxville
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After officially opening earlier in February, Knoxville’s newest craft brewery is planning to host a week of opening events including concerts, Vols watch parties and fundraisers.

The events are set to begin on Feb. 27 and run through March 5.

Monday, Feb. 27 - Bluegrass in the Beer Garden

Live bluegrass music from Knoxville’s own Big Country’s Empty Bottle is set for day one. The concert, featuring five musicians from totally different backgrounds, will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28 - Tennessee Tuesday

This is the event for Vols fans. Yee-Haw will be hosting an all-day UT event, featuring live UT baseball and basketball watch parties, drink specials and alumni appearances.

Wednesday, March 1 - Barrel Brews Night

Yee-Haw Head Brewmaster Chris Meadows is set to discuss the brewery’s barrel-aged program and selections at 5:30 p.m. The event will be followed by a brewery open house until 7 p.m. There will also be some barrel aged beer releases.

Thursday, March 2 - Smoke and Spokes Event

Yee-Haw has partnered with Two Bikes to organize a group ride at 6 p.m. The ride will start at Two Bikes and end at the taproom while moving through Ft. Dickerson quarry and Old Sevier neighborhood. At the end, folks can enjoy some smoked meats from Knoxville’s TMG Pits and beer.

Friday, March 3 - Alanna Royale Concert

Soul / Funk / R&B band Alanna Royale is set to perform from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

“This band can walk on stage to a crowd of cell phones and blank stares and leave behind a mob of sweaty, enthusiastic new fans,” Yee-Haw said.

Saturday, March 4 - Neighborhood Block Party benefitting Second Harvest

Participating North Knoxville businesses (including Yee-haw) are signing North Knox Neighborhood Passports. Get five signatures and enjoy a free beer from Yee-Haw! A portion of the day’s proceeds will go towards Second Harvest.

Sunday, March 5 - Dogs & Drafts benefitting Small Breed Rescue

The taproom is planning a day of giveaways, dog-friendly vendors, special merch items and more. Also, Nashville staple Daddy’s Dogs will be debuting their Gourmet Hot Dog Cart. A portion of the day’s proceeds will go towards Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee.

