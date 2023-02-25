Bill would provide more protection for Arkansas sports officials

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman talks with a referee about a call during the second half of the...
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman talks with a referee about a call during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Auburn on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sports officials in the state of Arkansas could soon get more protection from angry fans.

House Bill 1496 would broaden the definition of “harming a sports official.” It would change penalties from a class A misdemeanor to a class D felony. Under this proposal, it would be a violation to physically contact an official in a harassing way or make an official think they are about to be harmed.

If convicted, the offender could face between one to six years in prison.

Next, the measure will be addressed by the House Judiciary Committee on Feb. 28.

