College students worried as Adderall shortage enters fourth month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food and Drug Administration officials announced that there was a shortage of Adderall in Oct. 2022.

Adderall is a drug commonly used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The shortage affects both name-brand and generic Adderall.

Dr. Matthew Crawford, a Knoxville pharmacist who owns Mac’s Pharmacy, said that it is very uncommon for drug shortages to last this long.

“There’s always, throughout the year, shortages of drugs. We’re used to that, but typically, it doesn’t last this long. Usually, it’s a month or so. It’s never a whole class of drugs typically. So, yeah, this is kind of unique for us,” said Crawford.

He sees patients of all ages who have been prescribed Adderall, but it’s become a big problem for college-age students.

“They voice their concerns to us. They’re nervous and worried about their school,” Crawford said. “Last year it was students, they were nervous and had finals coming up or something along the lines of that, and they were frustrated they weren’t going to be able to study without the drug.”

The FDA’s website lists eight manufacturers that have reported Adderall shortages to the agency.

The reason behind the shortage of some versions of the drug is because of the increase in demand and the lack of an active ingredient needed to make the drug, according to the FDA’s website.

Although other manufacturers continue to push the drug the FDA said that “there is not a sufficient supply to continue to meet U.S. market demand through those procedures.”

The FDA’s demand for the drug has gone from $35.5 million in 2019 to $45 million in 2022. The FDA said part of the problem is some manufacturers won’t clarify the issues they are having and the reason leading to not having enough of the drug.

Many college students diagnosed with ADHD are having trouble finding this drug that they desperately need for their day-to-day life.

Joshua Peterson, a junior at The University of Tennessee, is concerned about how his grades are going to be impacted if he can’t get his prescription filled.

“I’m a little worried because I’d definitely have to adapt without it. I mean it would be a matter of finding that study rhythm and getting used to it, but I definitely would be worried about how it could impact my study habits,” said Peterson.

He said he’s been prescribed Adderall since he was in middle school and can’t imagine life without it.

Before the drug, Peterson said he acted like a completely different person and couldn’t ever sit still.

“Unfortunately, I haven’t gone back to the doctor yet to know if it’s going to affect me or not so, I don’t know. We’re kind of waiting to see,” said Peterson.

“With the opening of more people claiming they have ADHD or getting diagnosed with ADHD, the demand for it is definitely a lot higher than it used to be, and I feel like production of it may not be able to match that demand,” said Peter Skehan, a freshman at UT.

Crawford recommended that anyone prescribed Adderall talk to their doctor about an alternative drug or a different dosage if they’re having trouble finding the drug. The FDA has not announced when this shortage may be over.

