Dandridge restaurant remembers, fundraises for passed customer

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At Owen’s Restaurant, their morning looks different now after a longtime customer and friend Mike Williams lost his life in a crash on Magnolia Avenue more than a month ago.

Previous coverage: Victim killed in Magnolia crash identified; two children in critical condition, officials say

Williams was driving a car with his grandchildren Hadley and Gage in the back seat when they collided with two cars.

Two drivers were charged with drag racing and felony reckless endangerment, while Hadley and Gage spent weeks in the hospital before eventually coming home.

“He was a great guy. He loved to fish, adored his grandkids and daughter. He talked about them all the time. They were his world,” said owner Jennifer Bates.

For 12 years, Williams would come to Owen’s Restaurant just about every day, according to Bates. He would start with breakfast, head to Douglas Lake alongside his fishing buddies and return for lunch afterward, where he always got the club sandwich.

Ever since his death, Williams’ chair at their usual table has been empty. The staff and his friends have been taking it a day at a time.

“Part of them just seem lost. It was just a sad, sad event that no one was expecting,” said Bates.

On Sunday, Owen’s Restaurant will be raising money for Williams’ family for medical bills and other expenses for his grandkids’ recovery.

Williams’ family wanted to wait until both kids were out of the hospital before holding this event, according to Bates.

Bates also said they’ve already raised about $800 with hopefully thousands more by the end of the weekend.

Owen’s Restaurant is typically not open on Sunday, but they are open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. for this special occasion.

All proceeds will go to the family.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.