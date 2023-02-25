Dead raccoons, litter dumped in Cocke County, sheriff says

Over 10 raccoons were found underneath the Bridgeport Bridge, according to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.
A full trailer was loaded with dead raccoons and other trash that was found beneath the...
A full trailer was loaded with dead raccoons and other trash that was found beneath the Bridgeport Bridge in Cocke County.(Cocke County Sheriff's Office)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Over 10 dead raccoons were found underneath the Bridgeport Bridge on Saturday, according to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.

Other litter such as appliances, tires and other trash was also in the area.

These pictures may be disturbing to some viewers.

Cocke County Sheriff's Office officials posted about dead raccoons that were found underneath...
Cocke County Sheriff's Office officials posted about dead raccoons that were found underneath Bridgeport Bridge.(Cocke County Sheriff's Office)

“This is absolutely ridiculous that some individuals continue to do what they do,” CCSO officials said. “Our community has such beauty and then you have a criminal kill these raccoons and throw them under the Bridgeport Bridge.”

CCSO officials provided an update several hours after the original post.

The litter crew arrived at the area to clean up. CCSO officials said that the crew had a trailer full of trash and appliances. They also removed the dead raccoons.

CCSO officials emphasized that if they can prove who is responsible, littering citations will be issued.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 423-623-6004 or dispatch at 423-623-3064.

