Knoxville teen recovered by human trafficking unit

A man and woman are accused of trafficking a 17-year-old girl.
Corley and Whitlock
Corley and Whitlock(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 17-year-old girl at the center of an active missing juvenile search has been recovered by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents.

On Feb. 21, TBI agents with the human trafficking unit were contacted by the Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers when they performed a routine traffic stop.

Troopers questioned two adults and a girl inside the car before calling the TBI, according to officials.

TBI agents discovered the girl was the subject of an active missing juvenile search in Knoxville, according to the announcement.

TBI officials said Chadwick Corley and Zoe Whitlock were believed to have been trafficking her in commercial sex acts.

The teen was taken to Nashville to receive care.

Corley and Whitlock were arrested and charged, and the bond is set at $120,000 for each of them.

