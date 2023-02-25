Man pleads guilty to child neglect in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man pleaded guilty to aggravated child neglect and other charges this week, according to a release from the District Attorney General.

Cody Kassak will serve 25 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Along with aggravated child neglect, Kassak also pleaded guilty to charges of tampering with evidence and filing a false report.

Detective Jason Fillyaw of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office served as the lead investigator, according to the DA.

