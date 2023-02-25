Man pleads guilty to child neglect in Monroe County
Cody Kassak will serve 25 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections, according to the district attorney.
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man pleaded guilty to aggravated child neglect and other charges this week, according to a release from the District Attorney General.
Along with aggravated child neglect, Kassak also pleaded guilty to charges of tampering with evidence and filing a false report.
Detective Jason Fillyaw of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office served as the lead investigator, according to the DA.
