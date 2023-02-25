Man pleads guilty to child neglect in Monroe County

Cody Kassak will serve 25 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections, according to the district attorney.
Cody Kassak
Cody Kassak(District Attorney General, Tenth Judicial District)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man pleaded guilty to aggravated child neglect and other charges this week, according to a release from the District Attorney General.

Cody Kassak will serve 25 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Along with aggravated child neglect, Kassak also pleaded guilty to charges of tampering with evidence and filing a false report.

Detective Jason Fillyaw of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office served as the lead investigator, according to the DA.

Posted by District Attorney General, Tenth Judicial District on Friday, February 24, 2023

