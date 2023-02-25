New colleges come to UT as enrollment grows

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the University of Tennessee battles high enrollment, two new colleges will be coming.

The Board of Trustees approved new colleges on campus and the school’s master plan.

UT’s School of Music will soon be a stand-alone college. While it’s currently in the College of Arts and Sciences, it will now be the College of Music.

The College of Music will be the first at a public university in Tennessee and the first in the SEC.

Also, a College of Emerging and Collaborative Studies will be established.

The board also approved the campus’ master plan to address infrastructure needs.

The full master plan can be found on UT’s website.

