No. 11 Tennessee set to host South Carolina

Vols are going for regular season sweep after defeating the Gamecocks by 43 points back on Jan. 7 in Columbia
Preseason practice
Preseason practice(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 11 Tennessee returns to Thompson-Boling Arena for one final weekend home game this season, taking on South Carolina at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Fans can catch Saturday’s game on SEC Network and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch.

Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Dane Bradshaw (analyst) will have the call. Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp describing the action.

Tennessee (20-8, 9-6 SEC) is coming off a narrow defeat in a road top-25 matchup at No. 25 Texas A&M on Tuesday, 68-63.

Senior guard Santiago Vescovi had an all-around standout performance for the shorthanded Vols, coming up just short of a triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, as well as grabbing three steals.

This is Tennessee’s second matchup of the season against South Carolina after the Vols claimed an 85-42 win in Columbia on Jan. 7. Dating to the 2017-18 season, Tennessee has won nine of the last 10 games in the series.

