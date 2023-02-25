Prescribed burns scheduled for Cherokee National Forest

The burns will take place throughout the spring, Cherokee National Forest officials said.
Weather permitting, burn operations will occur
Weather permitting, burn operations will occur(GSMNP)
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Throughout the spring, firefighters with the Cherokee National Forest hope to conduct several prescribed burns.

Around 45,000 acres within Monroe and Polk County will be burned from March to the end of May.

Forest officials emphasized that the prescribed burns would only happen if weather conditions were favorable, something that crews might not know until the day of the burn.

The following areas will most likely be burned.

Tellico Ranger District: Monroe County

  • Jake Best (950 acres) – Between FSR 35-1, Citico Creek, Bivens Branch and FSR 2659
  • Cowcamp A, B, F, G & H Units (2,308 acres) – Along the north half of the Double Camp Loop Rd. (FSR 2659)
  • Flatts Footes (448 acres) – Between FSR 35-1, Flatts and Footes Creek
  • McNabb (2,073 acres) – Between Hwy 165, McNabb Creek, FSR 217 and Hemlock Creek
  • Bivens Branch (1,585 acres) – Between FSR 2659, 5022, 5022B and Little Citico Creek
  • McIntyre (1,425 acres) – Between Hwy 165, Indian Branch, FSR 217, and Laurel Branch
  • Turkey Creek A/Buckhorn/Butler Knob (2,695 acres) – Between Hwy 165, 210, 2051, and Long Branch
  • Salt Spring/Blue Mountain (1,272 acres) – Between FSR 35-1, Little Citico Creek, FSR 5022B, FSR 5022 and Bivens Branch
  • Beaver Dam (4,540 acres) – Between FSR 126, FSR 210, FSR 24, Bald River and FSR 40921
  • Whigg Ridge (4,919 acres) – Between FSR 210, 216, 217, Sycamore Creek and Gold Cove Branch

Ocoee Ranger District: Polk County

  • Smith Mountain (3,499 acres) – Between FSR 23, 66, 80 and FST 81
  • Mary’s Branch/Little Lost Creek/Piney Flats (3,660 acres) – Between FSR 103, 23, and 1003
  • McCamey Ridge (1290 acres) – Between FSR 77, FSR 5050, FST 88, Lick Log Branch, FST 79 and FSR 77 B and F
  • Hasking Creek/Sylco Ridge/Sylco Campground (2,314 acres) – Between FSR 302, FST 1333, FST 62, FSR 1372, FSR 33331, and FSR 33242
  • Stillhouse (947 acres) – Between Tumbling Creek, Ocoee Lake, Grassy Creek Road, FSR 33391, East Messer Road and FSR 1339
  • Falls Branch (1881 acres) – Between FSR 374, 33311, FST 075, and FSR 1378
  • Upper Grays Branch/Gray’s Branch/Devils Branch (1718 acres) – Between FSR 55, 67, and 99
  • Hogback (1,965 acres) – Between FSR 44, FSR11213, FST 127, FSR 2372/-1, and FST 128
  • Towee/Wildcat/Loss Creek (2,653 acres) – Between FSR 2015, FSR 2016, FST 152/82the Hiwassee River and FSR 108
  • Presswood Mountain (1,265 acres) – Between FSR 77 and FSR 185
  • Chestnut Mountain (1,605 acres) – Between FSR 221, FSR 221E, FSR 62 and FST 145

Several small wildlife fields may also be burned but are not listed above.

