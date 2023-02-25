Scattered rain today, little drier heading into Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers and downpours are developing this morning and will continue through the afternoon, so if you have plans to head out make sure to grab the rain gear. A break in the widespread rain moves in for Sunday, but we’re tracking a WVLT First Alert Weather Day heading into Monday with gusty winds and a few stronger storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Showers and downpours are developing this morning and will continue as we head into the afternoon keeping most of our Saturday on the gloomy side. Winds will be a little gusty out of the west as well with sustained winds between 5-10 mph with gust up to 20 mph possible for the afternoon. Temperatures will be slow to warm through the afternoon with the limited sunshine as highs only reach the middle 50s.

Rain chances will slowly diminish as we head into the overnight and as temperatures cool it will bring up the potential for patchy dense fog into Sunday morning. Many areas start Sunday off in the upper 40s with partly cloudy skies. Sunday will feature limited sunshine once again, but rain chances look to remain spotty to scattered at best through the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little warmer as well with most back above average in the upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll keep the unsettled theme going heading into Monday as our next cold front is set to arrive and with this front expect winds to increase and remain very gusty outside of any showers and storms. A First Alert Day has been issued for Monday with winds 40-50 mph outside of the storms, and potentially higher inside the stronger storms. The line will be moving quickly which will limit rain totals, but a few strong to severe storms are possible.

Drier weather will move back into for Tuesday as highs climb into the middle 60s and will definitely be the pick of the week for next week. Unsettled weather makes a return heading into the middle of next week as rain chances stick around into next weekend.

Rain sticks around for the weekend, before strong storms possible on Monday (WVLT)

