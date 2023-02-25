Suspect arrested in deadly Sweetwater shooting
Malachi Franklin was arrested in Market Square on Friday.
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones announced that MCSO deputies had arrested another suspect on Friday in relation to the deadly Sweetwater shooting.
Malachi Franklin was arrested in Market Square with the help of Knoxville Police Department officials.
The Valentine’s Day shooting claimed the life of 2-year-old Alayna Butts. Two suspects had already been arrested and faced murder charges.
