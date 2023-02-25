Suspect arrested in deadly Sweetwater shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones announced that MCSO deputies had arrested another suspect on Friday in relation to the deadly Sweetwater shooting.

Previous Coverage: 2-year-old dies after Sweetwater shooting, family says

Malachi Franklin was arrested in Market Square with the help of Knoxville Police Department officials.

The Valentine’s Day shooting claimed the life of 2-year-old Alayna Butts. Two suspects had already been arrested and faced murder charges.

Previous Coverage: Second Sweetwater shooting suspect charged with murder following death of 2-year-old

On February 24th, 2023 Detectives from the Monroe County Sheriffs Office along with the Knoxville Police Department... Posted by Sheriff Tommy Jones on Saturday, February 25, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.