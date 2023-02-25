Suspect arrested in deadly Sweetwater shooting

Malachi Franklin was arrested in Market Square on Friday.
Malachi Franklin
Malachi Franklin(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones announced that MCSO deputies had arrested another suspect on Friday in relation to the deadly Sweetwater shooting.

Previous Coverage: 2-year-old dies after Sweetwater shooting, family says

Malachi Franklin was arrested in Market Square with the help of Knoxville Police Department officials.

The Valentine’s Day shooting claimed the life of 2-year-old Alayna Butts. Two suspects had already been arrested and faced murder charges.

Previous Coverage: Second Sweetwater shooting suspect charged with murder following death of 2-year-old

On February 24th, 2023 Detectives from the Monroe County Sheriffs Office along with the Knoxville Police Department...

Posted by Sheriff Tommy Jones on Saturday, February 25, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans and players rushed the court and were restrained by officers after a foul with 2:30...
TSSAA issues punishments after fight at Lenoir City - Fulton girls’ basketball game
Lisa Edwards died on Feb. 6, after becoming unresponsive in a KPD cruiser.
‘They treated her like she’s trash’ | Lisa Edwards’ family reacts to body camera video
William Usry, 19, of Knoxville, Tenn.
Miss. law enforcement agencies arrest man in connection to Tenn. Amber Alert
A teen was arrested Thursday after administrators were tipped off that he had a gun in his...
Lockdown at East Tenn. elementary school leads to arrest of student with gun
Holly Piper, 16, and William “Dylan” Usry, 18
Missing teen found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Temperatures are cooler with rain for today
Scattered rain today, little drier heading into Sunday
Chase Dollander
Vols, Dollander cruise past Dayton Flyers, 12-2
Temperatures will be about ten degrees above average for much of this week.
Rain moves in for some of the weekend
Mike Williams lost his life on January 17th in a crash on Magnolia Avenue in which two people...
Dandridge restaurant remembers, fundraises for passed customer