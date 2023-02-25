Tennessee baseball game delayed

The game will now start at 4:30 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN - June 11, 2022 - Sunglasses on hat before the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament...
KNOXVILLE, TN - June 11, 2022 - Sunglasses on hat before the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament Super Regional game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Tennessee Volunteers at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Emma Corona/Tennessee Athletics(Emma Corona/Tennessee Athletics | Emma Corona/Tennessee Athletics)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee’s baseball game on Saturday has been delayed due to weather.

Officials announced that the first pitch will now be at 4:30 p.m.

The game will conflict with the basketball team’s game, which starts at 6:00 p.m.

As such, UT officials also updated parking information.

Lots C6, C8 and G16 will no longer be available. People attending the game can find free parking in S23 behind the music building. Lots C22, GF4 and SC1 will also be available for free.

Only permit holders can park in lots C1, GF1, GF2 and GF3.

Additional on-street parking is located along West Volunteer Blvd between the intersection of Volunteer Blvd, Todd Helton Dr. and Cumberland Ave.

