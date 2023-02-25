Tennessee Titans fan who went into cardiac arrest out of ICU after 47 days

After 47 days, Alexis Prue is out of the ICU.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Tennessee Titans fan who went into cardiac arrest hours after attending the Titans game versus the Jaguars on Jan. 7 is out of an intensive care unit.

Andrew Prue said Friday his wife, Alexis, is out of ICU and being transferred to a hospital’s progressive care unit. Andrew Prue said his wife had been in the ICU for 47 days.

The Prues had traveled from Myrtle Beach to cheer on the Titans against the Jaguars in January. Andrew Prue said they were getting ready for bed in their hotel room after the game when Alexis started feeling alarming symptoms.

“All of a sudden, she’s like, ‘Andrew, Andrew, I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,’ like, ‘I you need you to call 911. I can’t breathe, I feel like I’m gonna die,’” Andrew said.

‘All glory to God’: Titans fan who went into cardiac arrest avoids brain damage

He said paramedics got to the hotel within five minutes. During ambulance transport, Alexis went into cardiac arrest. Andrew said his wife’s heart stopped beating for three minutes before paramedics resuscitated her in the ambulance.

Alexis and Andrew Prue
Alexis and Andrew Prue(Prue Family)

More than a month and a half later, Andrew Prue posted a picture of his smiling wife saying goodbye to the ICU.

“Peace out ICU, Hello PCU,” the Tweet said. “After 47 days, Alexis is officially out of the Intensive Care Unit & going to the Progressive Care Unit. Early next week she will be transferred to a local rehab facility. We can’t thank you all enough for your prayers & support. We love you.”

A GoFundMe fundraiser for Alexis has raised nearly $60,000.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans and players rushed the court and were restrained by officers after a foul with 2:30...
TSSAA issues punishments after fight at Lenoir City - Fulton girls’ basketball game
Lisa Edwards died on Feb. 6, after becoming unresponsive in a KPD cruiser.
‘They treated her like she’s trash’ | Lisa Edwards’ family reacts to body camera video
William Usry, 19, of Knoxville, Tenn.
Miss. law enforcement agencies arrest man in connection to Tenn. Amber Alert
Tony Vitello
Baseball coach Tony Vitello suspended for Dayton weekend games
Holly Piper, 16, and William “Dylan” Usry, 18
Missing teen found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Toddler helps deputies find wanted fugitive
Temperatures are cooler with rain for today
Scattered rain today, little drier heading into Sunday
Malachi Franklin
Suspect arrested in deadly Sweetwater shooting
Chase Dollander
Vols, Dollander cruise past Dayton Flyers, 12-2
Temperatures will be about ten degrees above average for much of this week.
Rain moves in for some of the weekend