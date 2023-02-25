Toddler helps deputies find wanted fugitive

(MGN)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Sometimes the most unlikely of people are heroes.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department had two indictment warrants for 45 year old Tina Hicks of Williamsburg. She is charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. She was also served with four other outstanding district court warrants.

When police showed up to an address they believed Hicks might be at, they say none of the adults were willing to report where she was. Then something unexpected happened.

“A very brave and honest toddler stood up, put his hands up on his hips, and stated, ‘It is good to be honest, we shouldn’t lie, she is inside the room next to the bathroom!’” the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department wrote in a Facebook post.

The officers then found Tina Hicks hiding where the toddler said she would be.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department also wrote that Deputy Brentley Patrick ‘commended the toddler for his integrity and service to the community.’

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans and players rushed the court and were restrained by officers after a foul with 2:30...
TSSAA issues punishments after fight at Lenoir City - Fulton girls’ basketball game
Lisa Edwards died on Feb. 6, after becoming unresponsive in a KPD cruiser.
‘They treated her like she’s trash’ | Lisa Edwards’ family reacts to body camera video
William Usry, 19, of Knoxville, Tenn.
Miss. law enforcement agencies arrest man in connection to Tenn. Amber Alert
Tony Vitello
Baseball coach Tony Vitello suspended for Dayton weekend games
Holly Piper, 16, and William “Dylan” Usry, 18
Missing teen found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Temperatures are cooler with rain for today
Scattered rain today, little drier heading into Sunday
Malachi Franklin
Suspect arrested in deadly Sweetwater shooting
Chase Dollander
Vols, Dollander cruise past Dayton Flyers, 12-2
Temperatures will be about ten degrees above average for much of this week.
Rain moves in for some of the weekend